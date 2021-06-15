Zacks: Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 480.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.07.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $24,244,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.50, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

