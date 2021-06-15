Zacks: Analysts Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. FirstEnergy posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

FE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.95. 70,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

