Zacks: Analysts Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $200.97 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 1.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. 194,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,930. The company has a market capitalization of $122.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.79. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 389,607 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $2,358,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

