Zacks: Analysts Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.32). NGM Biopharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $19.45 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.76.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

