Zacks: Analysts Expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will report $8.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.80 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $9.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial (PROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.