Zacks: Analysts Expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce sales of $374.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $367.67 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $257.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.63. 4,507,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,253,745. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.