Zacks: Analysts Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to Announce -$1.55 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will report earnings per share of ($1.55) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.83). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year earnings of ($5.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.20) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZLAB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -49.13 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.06.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,150.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,261,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,116 shares of company stock valued at $46,024,019 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Zai Lab by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Zai Lab by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.