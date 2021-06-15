Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. Angi reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Angi.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Angi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,716.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,453,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 798,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 155,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 558,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. 35,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,468. Angi has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,397.00 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

