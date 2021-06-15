Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.09 Million

Analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report $19.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.82 million to $19.55 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $12.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $83.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $84.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $112.11 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

In other news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $5,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,319,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,137 shares of company stock valued at $17,169,271. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,651,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 340,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.24 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.66.

Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

