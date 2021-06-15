Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Post $0.63 EPS

Brokerages expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. United Community Banks reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.21. 841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,058. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 289.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.