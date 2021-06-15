Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to report sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $700,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.35 million, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 322,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 248,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,842,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADAP stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,663,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,062. The company has a market capitalization of $643.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.19. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

