Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will report sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

NYSE CYH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. 2,449,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,532. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.94. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after buying an additional 2,393,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after buying an additional 1,680,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after buying an additional 1,457,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $9,476,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

