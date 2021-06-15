Zacks: Brokerages Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.27. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,007,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,929,500 over the last 90 days. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Construction Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROAD traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. 3,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.49.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.