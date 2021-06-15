Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.37). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equillium.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

EQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $75,354.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,474.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,034 shares of company stock worth $202,762. 32.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equillium by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 629,123 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Equillium during the first quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 99.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equillium by 413.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Equillium has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.37.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.