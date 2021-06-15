Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.24. Unifi posted earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UFI. TheStreet raised Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Unifi by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 267,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UFI opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. Unifi has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $459.66 million, a P/E ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.