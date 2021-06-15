Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to Hold

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $218.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Over the past 60 days, the company has witnessed its 2021 and 2022 earnings estimates move north. The company's multiple buyouts have helped it increase its patient volumes, enabled network expansion and added hospitals to its portfolio. The company has also taken up cost curbing measures, which would likely aid margins. With the rise in usage of telehealth medicine, the company expanded its telemedicine product offerings. Its solid 2021 outlook impresses. However, the company escalating operating expenses persistently weigh on the margins. High leverage is another concern. The COVID-19 pressure on revenues also bothers the company. The company's first-quarter earnings gained from higher revenues.”

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

NYSE:HCA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.25. 724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,212. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.98. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $217.36. The stock has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total transaction of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.