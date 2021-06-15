Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) to Hold

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Ryerson stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.57. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryerson news, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $35,332.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $224,136.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,359 shares of company stock worth $662,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 7.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

