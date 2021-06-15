Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MITEY. Mizuho lowered Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:MITEY opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 11.25%. Analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

