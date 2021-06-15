Zano (ZANO) Achieves Market Cap of $27.14 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Zano has a market cap of $27.14 million and $175,093.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zano has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00006334 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,137.77 or 1.00105547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00032257 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008404 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00346745 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.74 or 0.00428328 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.83 or 0.00812636 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00065650 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,714,607 coins and its circulating supply is 10,685,107 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

