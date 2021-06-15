ZeuxCoin Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 42.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 57% against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $209,073.33 and approximately $595.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

