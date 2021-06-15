Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.560-4.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.140-1.150 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $425.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.66. 119,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,731. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $323.15. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $226.38 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 126.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total value of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 3,350 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.34, for a total value of $1,173,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,383.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,397 shares of company stock valued at $40,842,916 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

