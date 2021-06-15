Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives $19.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Zynex stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. 939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,278. Zynex has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $550.23 million, a P/E ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Zynex by 126.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

