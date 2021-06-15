Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $709.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report sales of $709.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $678.58 million and the highest is $722.50 million. Zynga reported sales of $518.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 31,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $313,086.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 566,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,659,654.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 692,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,179,488. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after buying an additional 3,069,127 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.44. 158,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,495,365. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

