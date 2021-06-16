$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDSI shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 573,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,073. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $350.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

