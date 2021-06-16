-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Athersys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.05). Athersys posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Athersys.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

ATHX remained flat at $$1.54 during trading on Wednesday. 2,278,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66. Athersys has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $342.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -1.67.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $47,437.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,726.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,874 shares of company stock valued at $127,376. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athersys during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Athersys by 1,583.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Athersys by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Athersys during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Athersys by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.