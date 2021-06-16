$0.08 EPS Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings. Culp posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

CULP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 38,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,588. The company has a market capitalization of $210.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Culp by 6,924.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

