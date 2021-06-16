$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

ESRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114,595 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,335,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,915,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,534 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 66,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

ESRT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.50. 6,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,512. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

