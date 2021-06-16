$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Murphy Oil posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,566 shares of company stock worth $622,652. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 103,987 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 67,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.74. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

