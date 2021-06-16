$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings. Redwood Trust posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 933.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RWT. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

RWT stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 52,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,168. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $12.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 144,798 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 202,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $12,708,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

