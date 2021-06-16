-$0.37 EPS Expected for GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings. GTT Communications posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GTT Communications.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GTT traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $2.68. 165,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,316. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82. GTT Communications has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $157.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

