$0.47 EPS Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 29,682 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVCY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,217. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $250.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

