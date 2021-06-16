$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.50. MaxLinear posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 455.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $881,556.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 63,618 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 71,172 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXL opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

