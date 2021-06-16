$0.85 EPS Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. WSFS Financial reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 284.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

