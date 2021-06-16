$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.40. BRP posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Desjardins upped their target price on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BRP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,956,000 after buying an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,156,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BRP by 45,170.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 239,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BRP by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after buying an additional 201,350 shares in the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOO traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.88. 12,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,620. BRP has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 3.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.24%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.