$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $215.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 569.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $5.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

JBLU traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 82,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,155,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.96.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,001 shares of company stock worth $507,213 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

