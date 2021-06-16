10,508 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AeroVironment by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.03. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,876. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.40. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $143.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $854,422.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,206.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,025 shares of company stock worth $15,224,141. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

