10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Bradford Crutchfield Sells 17,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $3,258,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,622.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total value of $3,160,130.00.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.28. The company had a trading volume of 767,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,278. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.29. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.37 and a fifty-two week high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

