1,259 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,861,000 after acquiring an additional 136,034 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 633,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 73,103 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 511,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,048,000 after purchasing an additional 83,379 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,503,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,871. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.