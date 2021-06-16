1,300 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,175,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KE by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 675,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after buying an additional 394,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,237,000 after buying an additional 592,683 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in KE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.73.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEKE. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

