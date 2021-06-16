15,202 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.60% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,196,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.