1,561 Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 236,190 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THO traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.99. 15,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.46. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on THO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

