$18.92 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to report $18.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.30 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $15.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $69.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $73.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $76.19 million, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $116.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 273,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 61,338 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,831,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 575,562 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 257.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,922 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.77. 1,533,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,846. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

