1,863 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Polaris by 2.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Polaris by 2.1% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

