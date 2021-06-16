$19.00 Million in Sales Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report $19.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $6.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 210.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $74.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $76.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $85.00 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million.

FLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 479,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,018,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 250,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,066. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $450.01 million, a P/E ratio of -261.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 800.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

