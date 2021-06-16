$2.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the highest is $2.50. Generac reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $13.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,093. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.