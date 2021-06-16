2,261 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,378,000 after buying an additional 41,922 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,072 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

