2,372 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Bought by Quantitative Value Technologies LLC

Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.93. 16,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,131. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $175.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

