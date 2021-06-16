25,000 Shares in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $56,649,000.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Media Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.56 during midday trading on Wednesday. 16,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,775. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.