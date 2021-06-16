256,170 Shares in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 256,170 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.38% of Forterra as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Forterra by 54.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Forterra by 56.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Forterra by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FRTA. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.47. Forterra, Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.47%.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

