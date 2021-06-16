264,885 Shares in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 264,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,462,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.81% of The Children’s Place as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.20.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

